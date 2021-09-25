CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halftime Photo Gallery: Clemson 7, NC State 7

By Robert MacRae
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 7 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. — Ninth-ranked Clemson and NC State were tied 7-7 at the half of Saturday’s game at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh.

The Tigers struck first on a 32-yard touchdown pass from D.J. Uiagalelei to Justyn Ross less than six minutes into the opening quarter. The Wolfpack responded with a 9-yard touchdown pass from Devin Leary to Emeka Emezie with five seconds left in the first quarter to even the score at seven points apiece.

Check out The Clemson Insider’s photo gallery of the first-half action: LINK .

