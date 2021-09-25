Halftime Photo Gallery: Clemson 7, NC State 7

RALEIGH, N.C. — Ninth-ranked Clemson and NC State were tied 7-7 at the half of Saturday’s game at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh.

The Tigers struck first on a 32-yard touchdown pass from D.J. Uiagalelei to Justyn Ross less than six minutes into the opening quarter. The Wolfpack responded with a 9-yard touchdown pass from Devin Leary to Emeka Emezie with five seconds left in the first quarter to even the score at seven points apiece.

