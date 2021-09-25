CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
$550K+ going to Yeager Airport runway safety project

By Samantha Casano
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, DC (WOAY) – Senator Joe Manchin announces $550,000 from the American Rescue Plan for a Yeager Airport runway safety project. $561,995 is going to the Central West Virginia Regional Airport Authority at Yeager Airport for a runway safety project. Yesterday, Senator Manchin announced $5,057,961 in annual funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for the same project. The funding from the American Rescue Plan increases the total funding to $5,619,956 and the federal match to 100 percent.

