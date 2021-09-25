$550K+ going to Yeager Airport runway safety project

Three stimulus checks have been sent to eligible families and individuals since the start of the pandemic. And many parents are getting financial relief with monthly child tax credit payments (up to $300 a month for each child). Plus, parents could also qualify for up to $1,400 in additional stimulus money if they had a baby this year -- they won't get that money until 2022. But the delta variant is still driving major impacts on families, expenses and the economy, as well as the cutoff of enhanced unemployment benefits. At this time, Congress has no plans to approve a fourth federal stimulus check.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO