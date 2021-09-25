CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Coan limps off for No. 12 Notre Dame against Wisconsin

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 7 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Quarterback Jack Coan went to the locker room with what appeared to be a left leg injury half halfway through the third quarter of No. 12 Notre Dame’s game against No. 18 Wisconsin. Coan limped off the field after a third down the Fighting Irish were unable to convert. The game was tied at 10. The senior transfer from Wisconsin went to the medical tent on the sideline and then after trying to make a warm-up throw, walked slowly toward the tunnel with a member of the Notre Dame staff. Drew Pyne replaced Coan on Notre Dame’s next offensive series.

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC7 Chicago

Notre Dame Fighting Irish QB Jack Coan says reunion vs. Wisconsin Badgers will be 'weird'

SOUTH BEND, Ind. --Jack Coan admits it is going to be a little strange this Saturday when No. 12Notre Dame takes on his old team, No. 18 Wisconsin, at Chicago's Soldier Field. "It's definitely going to be weird," said Coan, a 22-year-old grad transfer quarterback who went 12-6 as a starter for the Badgers. "It's going to be a lot of my friends I'm going to be playing against, guys I still talk to today. But at the end of the day, it's just another football game and I like to think I won't get more excited for one game than the next."
CHICAGO, IL
Henry County Daily Herald

Jack Coan propels No. 12 Notre Dame past Purdue

Jack Coan threw for 223 yards and two touchdowns as No. 12 Notre Dame pulled away for a 27-13 win over visiting Purdue on Saturday afternoon in South Bend, Ind. Kyren Williams had a rushing and receiving touchdown for Notre Dame (3-0), which posted its biggest win of the season. Avery Davis led Fighting Irish receivers with five catches for 120 yards and a touchdown.
NOTRE DAME, IN
Scarlet Nation

Switching sides: Notre Dame QB Jack Coan is all in on beating the Badgers

Jonathan Taylor doesn’t tweet much. Less than once per day, on average, since the second-year Indianapolis Colts running back joined Twitter in September 2014, in fact. When he does share something on the social media platform, it’s usually a retweet related to where he played college football: Wisconsin. Sometimes he tweets his own Colts or Badgers content, too.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
On3.com

Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan sounds off on facing former team

Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan admits it’s going to be “weird” when the No. 12-ranked Fighting Irish takes on his former team, No. 18-ranked Wisconsin. “It’s definitely going to be weird,” Coan said via ESPN. “It’s going to be a lot of my friends I’m going to be playing against, guys I still talk to today. But at the end of the day, it’s just another football game and I like to think I won’t get more excited for one game than the next.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ap College Football#Notre Dame#Irish
Chicago Sun-Times

Notre Dame QB Jack Coan’s status unclear

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said quarterback Jack Coan’s availability for the ninth-ranked Fighting Irish’s showdown with No. 7 Cincinnati this weekend won’t be known until Tuesday. Coan suffered a severe sprain to his left ankle in the third quarter of Saturday’s 41-13 victory over Wisconsin...
NOTRE DAME, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Everything Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz said about Jack Coan, Notre Dame on Monday

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz is approaching Saturday’s contest against Notre Dame like it’s just another big-time college football game. A big game it is. Though there is another obvious storyline: Mertz taking the field across from former Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan—the Badgers presumptive starter last season before a foot injury derailed his year.
WISCONSIN STATE
National football post

Notre Dame QB Jack Coan avoids serious ankle injury

Notre Dame hopes to have starting quarterback Jack Coan available next weekend after he departed Saturday’s 41-13 rout of No. 18 Wisconsin in Chicago with an injured left ankle. Fighting Irish coach Brian Kelly said X-rays were “clean.” Kelly doesn’t think the injury is serious and he expects Coan to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
22 WSBT

Notre Dame QB Jack Coan's biggest adjustment

Irish grad transfer quarterback Jack Coan has been named a Top 25 Candidate for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. Since taking over the starting job for the Irish, he's 77 for 128 with 986 passing yards, and 9 touchdowns through four games. Head coach Brian Kelly said Coan's biggest...
NOTRE DAME, IN
On3.com

Notre Dame: Brian Kelly provides update on Jack Coan injury

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly provided an update on starting quarterback Jack Coan, saying his injury is “ahead of where I thought he would be” prior to this weekend’s clash with No. 7 Cincinnati. According to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, Coan has split first-team reps this week with freshmen Drew...
NOTRE DAME, IN
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Has Lost ‘All Credibility’

Times are tough at the Florida State football program right now. The Seminoles fell to 0-3 on the season with Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest. Florida State opened the season with a close loss to Notre Dame, appearing to show some improvement. However, Mike Norvell’s team was upset by Jacksonville State in Week 2 and then lost to the Demon Deacons in Week 3.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

College football’s No. 3 team went down in stunning fashion on Saturday night. Oregon, the No. 3 team in the country, entered Saturday afternoon’s game against Stanford as a sizable favorite. The Ducks were favored by more than a touchdown, expected to stay undefeated and remain in the College Football Playoff race.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy