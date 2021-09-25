CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AMN Reviews: Mazzarella / Håker Flaten / Ra – What You Seek is Seeking You (2021; Astral Spirits)

Chicagoans Nick Mazzarella and Avreeayl Ra are joined by Ingebrigt Håker Flaten (who is now residing in Norway but had settled in Chicago for years) on this sophomore release. Recorded live at Constellation Chicago in late August 2019, this diverse trio provides a rock-solid take on modern creative jazz. The...

AMN Reviews: Jessica Pavone – Lull (2021; Chaikin Records)

Jessica Pavone continues to put out music that is both fulfilling and challenging. We have previously reviewed her efforts as a leader here, here, and here. On this new outing, which is due to be released on October 22, Pavone explores a more orchestral form with a string octet (two each of violins, violas, cellos, and double basses) accompanied by soloists Nate Wooley on trumpet and Brian Chase on percussion.
Freq Reviews

The Universe Is A Haunted House: Coil Through Their Art And Archives. Mzylkypop – Kiedy Wilki Zawyja? / Keith Tippett and Matthew Bourne – Aeolian. Thomas Dimuzio and Marcia Bassett – Losing Circles.
AMN Reviews: Mario Mariotti – Blues for Boris [Amirani Records AMRN 066]; The Lenox Brothers – Township Nocturne [Amirani Records AMRN 067]

Although very different in sound and inspiration, these two new releases from the Amirani label have something in common: both are homages to creative figures. Mario Mariotti’s Blues for Boris was inspired by Boris Vian, a writer associated with the Sartre circle in postwar Paris. Vian also was a trumpet player who was active in Paris’ hot jazz scene. Mariotti combines both sides of Vian’s creative life by basing the album’s music on oblique, often deliberately indecipherable reworkings of the melody to Mood Indigo as well as on pages of Vian’s 1946 novel L’Écume des jours (translated into English as Froth on the Daydream)–one of whose characters is a certain Jean-Sol Partre. Although Mariotti takes Duke Ellington as his starting point, he pushes the music beyond its roots in swing and into the territory of contemporary composition, playing techniques and orchestration, giving the sound a unique mix of melody and abstraction, of monophony and polyphony, of freedom and constraint. Also unique is the configuration of the ensemble put together for the recording which includes, besides Mariotti’s cornet, soprano saxophone, clarinet/bass clarinet, bass flute, tenor saxophone, and cello.
AMN Reviews: SEIMS – FOUR (2021; Art As Catharsis / Bird’s Robe / Dunk Records)

When done right, post-rock can be transformational. Enter Australia’s SEIMS – the brainchild of composer Simeon Bartholomew, who also plays bass, guitars, synths, piano, and vocals while other musicians contribute drums, violin, viola, cello, double bass, trombone, flugelhorn, trumpet, and harp. Not out of line with the aforementioned genre, the...
Dolphy
AMN Reviews: Beyond the Ghost – The Desolation Age (2021; Cryo Chamber)

Beyond the Ghost (Pierre Laplace) returns for his third(?) album, this one imagining a war-torn Europe of the near future, with nationalist armies, cyborgs, and drones issuing in a new dark age. Sonically, The Desolation Age is a modern take on the late 70’s work of Kosmiche pioneers, such as Klaus Schulze. Many of the tracks involve ominous layers of synth accompanied by sequenced beats and rhythms. A handful of other instruments make smaller contributions, with guitar being one of the easier to pick out. Both spacious and propulsive, this is cinematic sci-fi ear candy that makes one yearn for Laplace to be able to work on a movie or video game soundtrack that gets him wider exposure.
New Tyshawn Sorey / Alarm Will Sound Release is Reviewed in Detail

The new music ensemble Alarm Will Sound has released a new album, For George Lewis/Autoschediasms. It features recordings of two compositions by Tyshawn Sorey. For George Lewis has never been recorded before; Autoschediasms has been around in various forms for a few years. The first version I heard had been performed by Crash Ensemble at the MusicNOW festival in Cincinnati, Ohio. I asked Sorey about it when I interviewed him for DownBeat in 2018, and he described it as less of a piece of music than a language for conducted improvisation — “this lexicon of new information for them to follow me with…visual and verbal cues, textual cues”.
Santa Sangre Reviews

DEN SORTE DØD – DEN SORTE DØD. The vibrating simple notes on “Den Sorte Død” give birth to a heavy mystical flow of a pressure wave in the surrounding air. Almost every song […]. LINGUA IGNOTA – SINNER GET READY. Sargent House is the record company of some of the...
AMN Reviews: Strictly Missionary – Heisse Scheisse (2021; Astral Spirits)

It has been a while since I’ve heard an outside skronky rock-inflected jazz album quite like this. Naked City, Captain Beefheart, Henry Cow…comparisons are possible but don’t quite hit the mark. Strictly Missionary is a genuine supergroup of NYC-based creative musicians, including guitarist Wendy Eisenberg (who seems to be everywhere these days, do they sleep?), saxophonist Chris Pitsiokos, bassist Richard Lenz, drummer Kevin Murray, and percussionist Nick Neuburg. Pitsiokos also contributes electronics, recorder, whistle, harmonica, and drum samples.
Low - Hey What (Album Review)

Following the departure of bassist Steve Garrington in 2020 Low have, almost inevitably, remained as a duo. Now consisting of couple Alan Sparhawk and Mimi Parker, the heart of the Minnesota group’s 13th studio album ‘Hey What’ is, of course, their irrepressible, ever-reliable vocal harmonies. A newer factor in its...
Interview with Satoko Fujii

Current release: Satoko Fujii’s Piano Music is out on Libra. Recommendations: Book: Demian: Die Geschichte einer Jugend von Emil Sinclairs Jugend by Hermann Karl Hesse. Music: Three Places in New England by Charles Ives.
ListN Up with Jaimie Branch

Jaimie branch is an improviser, composer, and trumpeter based in Brooklyn, NY. Earlier this year saw the acclaimed Fly or Die Live (International Anthem), a singular epic of raw cosmic brilliance from her quartet performing the previously released Fly or Die and Fly or Die II: Bird Dogs of Paradise. branch’s works convey a dissatisfaction of American politics with a cutting sense of humor, serving to balance experimentalism and accessibility with party and erudition, “jazz” and the next thing.
New Releases From RareNoiseRecords

Norwegian bassist, composer and producer Jo Berger Myhre has long thrived on collaboration, bringing his distinctive voice to a wide variety of adventurous projects. He is best known as one-third of the exploratory electro-acoustic trio Splashgirl and a member for the last seven years of the Nils Petter Molvær Quartet, with whom he’s recorded and co-produced two albums: 2016’s Buoyancy and this summer’s Stitches.
Night After Night Newsletter

Weeks after I missed this year’s tantalizing Time Spans festival entirely, it felt like a genuine achievement to attend two concerts last weekend: the New York Philharmonic’s season opener on Friday at Alice Tully Hall, and a significant U.S. premiere by Talea Ensemble at the DiMenna Center for Classical Music. Both were intensely satisfying on manifold levels—not least a feeling of security provided by the COVID-mitigation measures enforced by the organizations and venues.
