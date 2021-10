We kicked off our Meet the New Blackhawks series with defenseman Seth Jones, and now it’s time to get to know his younger brother Caleb. He was the first to arrive in Chicago as he was acquired from the Edmonton Oilers on July 12 in the trade that sent Duncan Keith to Alberta. He will use training camp and the preseason to cement himself a spot in the NHL, something he has yet to achieve during his young career.

