Trailing 14-3 early in the second quarter, Rutgers opted to go deep into its bag of tricks on a fourth-and-one play in Michigan territory. Prior to the snap, Rutgers quarterback Noah Vedral began walking to the sideline and looked confused. It was all apart of the act. As Vedral looked to the sideline, running back Isaih Pacheco went under center and took the snap. Michigan wasn’t fooled.