After a chilly past couple of mornings, winds shift and milder air returns. Highs rebound into the 70's today. We are above average Sunday and for a good part of the week. While the weekend is dry, rain chances return late Sunday and are with us much of the week. Be sure to find the umbrella and keep it with you. Clouds help to keep overnight lows mild and afternoon readings stay fairly warm. You'll notice the humidity increasing too. No day is a washout by any means. Of course, we'll keep you posted on timing and how much rain is expected each day.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 14 HOURS AGO