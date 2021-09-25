CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
20-Year-Old Woman Shot, Killed In Westchester

By Joe Lombardi
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Is7KW_0c86J9PM00

An investigation is underway after a 20-year-old woman was fatally shot in Westchester.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 in Mount Vernon, on South Third Avenue.

Police have not released further information, including the woman's identity.

A joint statement on the shooting was issued Saturday afternoon by the following elected officials as well as Darren M. Morton, senior pastor of Macedonia Baptist Church:

  • Rep. Jamaal Bowman,
  • Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer,
  • Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand,
  • New York State Senators Jamaal T. Bailey and Alessandra Biaggi,
  • New York State Assemblyman J. Gary Pretlow,
  • Mount Vernon City Council President Marcus Griffith,
  • Mount Vernon City Councilman Derrick Thompson,
  • Mount Vernon City Councilwoman Janice Duarte,

The statement is as follows:

“This morning we were devastated and heartbroken to learn that a 20-year-old woman was shot in the head in Mount Vernon early Saturday morning at approximately 2:30 a.m.

"Our offices will continue to work with the mayor and other elected officials to end incidents of gun violence in Mount Vernon.

"Every life is sacred and It is going to take all of us to get this done. Every elected official, every member of the clergy, every educator, community member, health care provider and resident must work together to stop the violence in Mount Vernon and beyond.

"There is so much good work already happening in Mount Vernon, and that needs to be recognized, uplifted, and multiplied. Every life is precious and every life is worth saving. Let us work together to save lives.

“If you have any information regarding this incident or the potential of future incidents of violence, please text confidentially to 914-314-5091. This is a non-police confidential private line. We aim to stop violent incidents before they occur and create nurturing environments where every person in Mount Vernon can thrive.”

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Comments / 4

kid danger
6d ago

There is nothing good about Mt Vernon the city employees are always in trouble the officials the controller Mt Vernon is a disgrace to westchester county n the state of ny

Reply
2
ROY CAMPBELL
6d ago

Most of the violence in Mount Vernon happens on 3 Ave after 12 AM. There was a elevated police substation there years ago but that was then. MV City Management is the worst in Westchester County.

Reply
2
 

