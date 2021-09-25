Americans take largest lead against Europe in Ryder Cup

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — All the drama Saturday at the Ryder Cup was to see if Europe could make a game of it. The Americans held their own and have an 11-5 lead. That matches the Ryder Cup record for largest margin in the modern era. And it’s the largest for an American team in 46 years. Europe has yet to win a session. It could only manage a draw in the afternoon fourballs after have a lead in three of the four matches. Dustin Johnson is the first American since 1979 to go 4-0 in team play. Scottie Scheffler delivered the momentum-shifting putt.