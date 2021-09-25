CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unselfishness, swarming defense propels Cedar Creek to fifth straight victory

By Kevin Minnick
NJ.com
NJ.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Eleven hats to the ball, no matter if the first guy makes the tackle or the last guy simply helps a teammate off the ground. It’s a defensive philosophy that’s highly emphasized in practice and has translated to the field for the Cedar Creek football team. “They swarm,” second-year coach...

