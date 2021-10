More than 100,000 flights canceled. At least 10 million passengers blocked at airports. More than 1,000 million euros of losses for airlines. The corridors that unite North America and Europe, practically empty. Eyjafjalojokull: it is not a keyboard error, but the name of the Icelandic volcano culprit from the historic closure of air traffic from April 14 to 20, 2010. Now, when the old summit volcano launches to the atmosphere tons of ash in thick clouds is Inevitable to ask ourselves without we are in the anteroom of a new cellar of flights.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 8 DAYS AGO