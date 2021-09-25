CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Village of Chatham woman gets break in DUI case after refusing breath sample

By Meta Minton
villages-news.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Village of Chatham woman got a break in a drunk driving case after refusing to provide a breath sample at the time of her arrest. Lisa Renee Barton, 51, who lives at 8036 SE 175th Malmaison St., was arrested April 24 on U.S. Hwy. 27 in Leesburg when she was pulled over because her vehicle was swerving back and forth while traveling at a speed of 44 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. She admitted she had consumed “a few beers,” but refused to provide a breath sample. The Louisiana native was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.

