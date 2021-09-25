Westminster's late TD lifts Titans over Grove City

It turned into an instant Presidents' Athletic Conference classic Saturday, as a late-game touchdown lifted Westminster over Grove City. Grove City came into Saturday's play at 3-0 and looked like they'd get to 4-0 early on. The Wolverines got started from the defensive side of the ball as Westminster quarterback Cole Konieczka was intercepted by Parker Kilgore, who returned in 27 yards for a pick-six. Grove City lead 7-0 following the PAT.