Plano East (0-2, 1-4) could not overcome a 12-point halftime deficit, falling to Lewisville (2-0, 5-0) at the last second 29-24. “I saw a very resilient team,” McCullough said. “In the first half, we didn’t make them punt. Our defense came out in the second half and played lights out. I was very proud of how they performed. Offensively, we lost our quarterback early, and we’re drawing things on the sideline for [Ismail Mahdi]. Our kids responded well to that adversity.”

LEWISVILLE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO