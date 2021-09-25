Los Angeles County Sees Improvement in COVID Metrics
Los Angeles County reported 1,602 new cases of COVID-19 and 29 additional deaths Saturday, along with another slight decrease in hospitalizations related to the coronavirus. Officials with the county’s health department said they continue to see a downward trend in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths, providing some reassurance that higher vaccination rates and safety precautions at Labor Day celebrations helped avert the usual increase in cases experienced after major holidays.mynewsla.com
