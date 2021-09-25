Structure engulfed in flames in Harvey Saturday

HARVEY, La.(WGNO) — On Saturday, the Harvey Volunteer Fire Company #2, was dispatched to a structure fire at 1112 Crape Myrtle Ln. According to Harvey Volunteer Fire Company #2, the first units arrived on the scene and were met with heavy fire on the east side of the building of the first and second floor of a Fourplex. They immediately called for a working fire and requested a second alarm and manpower from David Crockett Fire Company and Terrytown Fire Department.