Ekeler recorded nine carries for 54 yards and also caught all nine of his targets for 61 yards in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Cowboys. It wasn't exactly a healthy workload on the ground, but Ekeler did manage to outcarry Justin Jackson and Larry Rountree by a combined nine to five margin. It was encouraging to see the talented pass catcher get involved through the passing game, picking up a critical 20-yard catch down the left sideline that sent Ekeler to the injury tent before emerging later in the contest. The 26-year-old hasn't exactly been the type of featured back some assumed would occur in the Joe Lombardi system, but he's been a comfortably productive asset in an explosive offense to start the season and should see more opportunities in better matchups to come.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO