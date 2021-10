Watch: Adele goes Instagram official with Rich Paul. Adele and boyfriend Rich Paul are Instagram official. The "Turning Tables" singer, 33, took to social media on Saturday to share a trio of stunning photos taken at the wedding of Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis and Marlen P over the weekend. Dressed in a black Schiaparelli gown with white tufted sleeves, the singer looked extremely glamorous in the shots. But it was the third photo that had the internet abuzz, because it was a shot of Adele with her rumored boyfriend, sports agent Rich Paul, whose clients include Davis, LeBron James, Ben Simmons and other NBA superstars.

