Check Out What Texas Longhorns Basketball Commented On Myles Turner's Instagram Post
On Thursday, Indiana Pacers star Myles Turner posted a photo to his Instagram page, and the photo can be seen embedded below.
The University of Texas Men's Basketball Instagram page commented on Turner's post and their comment can be seen in a screenshot that is captured below.
Turner was drafted by the Pacers with the 11th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft after playing one season for the Texas Longhorns.
During his season in Austin, Texas, Turner averaged 10.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game.
