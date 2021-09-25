CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Special teams miscues haunt Bulldogs

By Steve Robertson
247Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTARKVILLE - Mississippi State (2-2) lived with the haunting memory of a special teams' miscue all week following a wild punt return against Memphis. While that ill fated play provided the difference last week, it showed that State still has a lot of work left to do to be solid in all three phases of the game. All wins and losses are a product of team play. It rarely boils down to just one play, but sometimes it does. Other times, it may be a couple.

