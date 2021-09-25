CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia Union 1-0 Atlanta United: Rate and React

By Rob Usry
Cover picture for the articleIt was an absolute dud of a performance from Atlanta United in this one. Philadelphia Union dominated the Five Stripes for the majority of the match while Gonzalo Pineda’s side struggled to create much of anything. It was a deserved win for the home side and a tough result for Atlanta.

