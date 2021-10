Bills QB Josh Allen acknowledged that he hasn’t played up to his usual standards through the first two weeks of the season. “It’s no secret that I didn’t play great last game (against Miami) and I didn’t play great the week before (against Pittsburgh),” Allen said, via Matt Parrino of NYUp.com. “Stuff I’m working on and just got to push through it and find ways to be better for this team.”

