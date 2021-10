EVELETH — The Rock Ridge football team played with intensity on defense and used an all gas, no brakes mentality on offense to cruise past Duluth Denfeld Friday night in Eveleth, 36-6. Offensively, the Wolverines wanted to start fast and put points on the board early and often. They wasted little time doing that, scoring on their second drive of the game to draw first blood over the Hunters.

EVELETH, MN ・ 14 DAYS AGO