CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Raiders elevate Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Patrick Onwuasor from practice squad

By Sam Robinson
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b6Bjy_0c86E7XH00
Ha Ha Clinton-Dix has moved closer to an opportunity to play in his first game since the 2019 season. Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix has moved closer to an opportunity to play in his first game since the 2019 season. The Raiders are elevating the veteran safety from their practice squad for Week 3.

Las Vegas signed Clinton-Dix to its practice squad last week, doing so after he failed to make San Francisco’s final 53. The 49ers cut Clinton-Dix less than three weeks after signing him this summer. He has not played since his one-season Bears tenure.

Although Clinton-Dix auditioned for several teams this year, the Raiders represented his first visit of 2021. The Cowboys signed the former Pro Bowler in 2020 but released him before the start of the regular season. Prior to these struggles landing a steady gig, Clinton-Dix did not miss a game from 2014-19. He worked as a starter throughout that stretch, making the Pro Bowl with the Packers in 2016 and ranking as an upper-echelon safety (per Pro Football Focus) with the Bears in ’19.

The Raiders are also adding yet another veteran linebacker to the mix. They elevated former Ravens first-stringer Patrick Onwuasor along with Clinton-Dix. Onwuasor landed on the Jets’ IR list twice last year but was a three-season Ravens starter from 2017-19. The Raiders auditioned Onwuasor in late August.

Onwuasor joins Denzel Perryman and K.J. Wright as new additions to the Vegas linebacking corps in the past month. The Raiders also have Cory Littleton and Nick Kwiatkoski, but Nicholas Morrow is on IR.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Raiders Are Reportedly Signing Practice Squad Lineman

Every once in a while, an NFL team finds a diamond in the rough on a practice squad. The Las Vegas Raiders are hoping they’re the latest. The Raiders have signed offensive tackle Jackson Barton off the Giants’ practice squad, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero. Barton was a seventh-round pick out of Utah during the 2019 NFL Draft.
NFL
The Spun

Minnesota Vikings Release Notable Running Back

The Minnesota Vikings have released third-string running back Ameer Abdullah. The seventh-year RB signed with the team’s active roster just three days ago ahead of a Week 2 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Before that, he served on the Vikings’ practice squad. Alongside quarterback Sean Mannion, Abdullah was elevated to...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Pro Bowler#American Football#Cowboys#Packers
NJ.com

Former Giants, Patriots wide receiver dead at 47

Former NFL wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten died on Thursday reportedly as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was 47. According to ESPN, Sam Gordon, who had Patten as a client in his management firm, confirmed Patten’s death to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, saying he died in South Carolina. No other details were immediately available.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers make big Antonio Brown move ahead of Patriots showdown

The grand return of Tom Brady to Foxborough will be the talk of the football world this weekend, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit the New England Patriots at Gilette Stadium. But while all eyes are on Brady vs. Bill Belichick, the Buccaneers made a move ahead of that matchup by activating wide receiver Antonio Brown from the COVID-19 list, as reported by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.
NFL
Packers.com

Packers announce trade with Rams

The Green Bay Packers have traded a 2023 sixth-round draft pick to the Los Angeles Rams for P Corey Bojorquez and a 2023 seventh-round draft pick. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transaction Saturday. Bojorquez (buh-HOR-kez) is a 6-foot, 217-pound, fourth-year player out of the University of New Mexico. He...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Cut Kicker, Greg Zuerlein Gets Game Ball

FRISCO - Maybe Greg Zuerlien’s kicks were “scared straight”?. Prior to the Dallas Cowboys’ Week 2 win at the Chargers, there were just enough worries about Zuerlein’s work that a second kicker was signed. Then Zuerlein nailed the game-winning 56-yard field goal to beat L.A., a boot that capped a last-minute drive engineered by QB Dak Prescott.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Emily Mayfield Has A Message For Browns Fans

The Cleveland Browns lost a tight one to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1. With the final score of 33-29, the Browns were leading the majority of the game before the Chiefs elevated their level of play and the Browns made costly mistakes. All of this spells heartbreak for...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Patriots, Saints reportedly discussed blockbuster trade

The 2021 NFL season is here and we are about to kick off Week 3. One of the bigger games of the weekend is between the New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots. Interestingly enough, a report has surfaced that the Saints had made some calls on disgruntled All-Pro Stephon Gilmore, according to Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com.
NFL
thespun.com

Look: Browns Player Smacks Chiefs Coach On Sideline

The Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns are opening the 2021 NFL regular season in a rematch of last year’s Divisional Round playoff game. Unsurprisingly, tensions are already high in Kansas City. A Browns player has been ejected from the game for smacking a Chiefs assistant coach on the sideline....
NFL
The Spun

Drew Brees Has Brutally Honest Admission On Jameis Winston

It’s safe to say Drew Brees was impressed by Jameis Winston’s 2021 starting quarterback debut with the New Orleans Saints. Winston led the Saints to a blowout win over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. New Orleans crushed Green Bay, 38-3, in a game that was every bit as ugly as the final score would indicate. Winston didn’t throw for a ton of yards, but he piled up five touchdowns in the blowout victory.
NFL
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Working Out Former 1st Round Pick

On Thursday morning, the NFL world learned that the Cleveland Browns are reportedly working out a former first-round pick. According to a report from Kimberley Martin, the Browns are working out former Alabama star Reuben Foster. The news comes after Browns linebacker Mack Wilson was listed as questionable on Wednesday.
NFL
Field Gulls

Seahawks elevate practice squad receiver for Vikings game

Sunday the Seattle Seahawks will take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season in a matchup that will carry potentially significant postseason ramifications for a game this early in the season. The Seahawks enter the game 1-1 having blown a two touchdown fourth quarter lead to the Tennessee Titans in Week 2, while the Minnesota Vikings enter the game still looking for their first win of the season.
NFL
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver Is Getting Released

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly released a notable wide receiver just two weeks into the NFL’s 2021 season. The Browns have released wide receiver Davion Davis, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. It’s a rather surprising move, especially when you consider how strong a performance Davis had during the preseason. The...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
638K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy