Only 30% of Republicans Want Trump to Run Unopposed in 2024 GOP Presidential Primary

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is cutting ties with political adviser Corey Lewandowski after the longtime confidante to former President Donald Trump was publicly accused of sexually assaulting a GOP donor.Lewandowski had been key to the Republican governor's political rise over the last year, joining her at political events across the country and helping her gain access to the former president's political orbit. But his time as her adviser was also marked by frequent staff departures from the governor's office.Noem's spokesman Ian Fury said Lewandowski “will not be advising the Governor in regard to the campaign or official office."He...

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO