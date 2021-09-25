CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Only 30% of Republicans Want Trump to Run Unopposed in 2024 GOP Presidential Primary

By Fatma Khaled
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sixteen percent said they would "definitely" vote for another Republican candidate, while 22 percent said they'd rather Trump not run again.

Jesus Saved Me
7d ago

it would just be too many problems because it was so much trouble. nobody wants trouble anymore

Reply
13
Truth Sets U Free
7d ago

Agent Orange Bone Spurs Bunker Boy will be the death of America, and democracy!!!

Reply(5)
14
kiss my grits61
7d ago

I just hope he try to run, so he can lose again, that would be funny

Reply
16
floridapolitics.com

Bookie warns Ron DeSantis 2024 support ‘starting to dry up’

Donald Trump is almost the 'odds-on favorite' among Republicans. Gov. Ron DeSantis keeps saying he doesn’t want to be President. Bettors are starting to believe him. DeSantis continues to struggle in the shadow of Donald Trump relative to 2024 considerations, with more bad news on that front Friday. BoyleSports, one...
MSNBC

Progressives just put their fellow Dems on notice: Biden’s agenda isn’t a game

In the classic 1993 song, “Real Compton City G's,” the rapper Eazy-E and his label mates put their foes on notice. “Pranksters, studio gangsters, busters — but this time, you’re dealing with some real motherf------,” one line from the song says. In essence, it means: "The people I roll with and I aren’t like others you’ve previously dealt with. We’re serious."
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
The Independent

GOP governor cuts ties with former Trump adviser Lewandowski

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is cutting ties with political adviser Corey Lewandowski after the longtime confidante to former President Donald Trump was publicly accused of sexually assaulting a GOP donor.Lewandowski had been key to the Republican governor's political rise over the last year, joining her at political events across the country and helping her gain access to the former president's political orbit. But his time as her adviser was also marked by frequent staff departures from the governor's office.Noem's spokesman Ian Fury said Lewandowski “will not be advising the Governor in regard to the campaign or official office."He...
Person
Donald Trump Jr
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Mark Penn
Person
Donald Trump
washingtonnewsday.com

Jimmy Kimmel mocks Donald Trump after a poll shows him tied with Ron DeSantis for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Jimmy Kimmel mocks Donald Trump after a poll shows him tied with Ron DeSantis for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. Jimmy Kimmel poked fun at Donald Trump, citing a poll that showed the former president and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis neck and neck in the contest to lead the Republican ticket in the 2024 election.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Harriet Hageman once rebuked Trump and endorsed Liz Cheney. She's now challenging her with his support

Harriet Hageman, who earned the endorsement of former President Donald Trump in her 2022 bid to challenge Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, once called her current opponent a "proven, courageous, constitutional conservative." In a speech endorsing Cheney's 2016 congressional campaign Hageman attacked the "concerted efforts to force true conservatives to sit...
Washington Examiner

North Carolina and Texas tell just how much Biden is struggling

President Joe Biden’s plummeting approval rating is no secret, but the extent to which people have soured on his presidency is notable and worth keeping in mind when the 2022 midterm elections roll around. Two separate polls detail just how poorly Biden is performing. A Quinnipiac poll of Texans found...
Washington Post

Trump is the gift that keeps on giving to Democrats

Former president Donald Trump’s obsessive lying about voter fraud helped depress Republican enthusiasm in the 2020 runoff elections for two U.S. Senate seats, lift Democrats Raphael G. Warnock and Jon Ossoff to victory and flip the Senate to Democratic control. Knowledgeable GOP activists and pundits blamed Trump for not just making the races all about himself, but for convincing Republicans that voting was useless. Trump threatens to pull the same stunt in 2022 to the detriment of Republican candidates for state office and for the U.S. Senate (against Warnock, who must stand for reelection).
