NEW HANOVER >> One team ran its trademark tight pack. The other broke up another pack early on. That was the story behind Perkiomen Valley’s sweep of Owen J. Roberts in their Pioneer Athletic Conference Liberty Division dual match Wednesday at Perkiomen Valley Middle School-West. While the PV girls dominated Roberts 17-46, placing eight runners in the Top 10, the boys prevented the Wildcats from doing the same en route to their 24-31 win.

