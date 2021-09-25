CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryant accounts for 4 TDs in Eastern Michigan's 59-21 win

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0c86Cvvk00

Ben Bryant threw for three touchdowns and ran for another to lead Eastern Michigan to a 59-21 win over Texas State on Saturday.

The Eagles (3-1) used a balanced attack in picking up the win with four passing touchdowns and four on the ground. Eastern Michigan threw for 257 yards and rushed for 247 in outgaining the Bobcats (1-3) 504-300.

Bryant's 39-yard run gave Eastern Michigan a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and the Eagles never trailed.

The Bobcats got a 29-yard pass from Brady McBride to Trevis Graham Jr. in the final two minutes of the first half and then another McBride 29-yarder, this one to Javen Banks, to cut the lead to 28-21 early in the third quarter. But the Eagles responded with 31 consecutive points.

Samson Evans rushed for two touchdowns for Eastern Michigan as seven different Eagles reached the end zone. Bryant finished 20-of-33 passing for 228 yards and rushed for another 52 yards. Dylan Drummond had a touchdown catch and threw for another off a double-pass play.

McBride was 16 of 25 for 187 yards passing and three touchdowns, two going to Banks.

