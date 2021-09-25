Mariners' Tom Murphy: Not starting Saturday

Kikuchi may not take his next turn through the rotation, which is currently projected for Tuesday against the Athletics, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Kikuchi allowed three earned runs on three hits and four walks across just three innings in his start Thursday against the Athletics. Manager Scott Servais was asked after the game if Kikuchi would make his next start as the team vies for a spot in the wild-card game, though the skipper did not tip his hand regarding the decision. Kikuchi has failed to complete more than three innings in three of his last four starts and allowed 11 earned runs across 12.2 frames in that four-start stretch, which has inflated his ERA to 4.41 on the season.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO