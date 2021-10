New federal regulations to protect endangered right whales will close an area off the coast of Maine during the months of October to January. Lobstermen who fish in the region will be required to seek out other territory, and also alter other practices, such as how they mark their gear. We discuss the various sides to this controversy, including how right whales are being harmed, what protections they need, how Maine's lobster fishery intersects with the whales, and what the impact of the restrictions on lobster fishing will have—including to the economy.

MAINE STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO