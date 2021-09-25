CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
House budget panel advances Biden’s giant tax, spending bill

Janesville Gazette
 7 days ago

WASHINGTON — The House Budget Committee advanced a draft version of President Joe Biden’s signature tax and social spending measure, a milestone ahead of possible votes on the floor of the chamber next week. Lawmakers voted 20-17 in a mostly party-line ballot to move the bill forward during a rare...

www.gazettextra.com

