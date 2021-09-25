CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Orioles place Tyler Wells on 10-day IL with right shoulder inflammation

By Mark Polishuk
MLB Trade Rumors
MLB Trade Rumors
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ov9cH_0c86CFIa00
Wells' first major league season is officially over. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Orioles announced they have placed right-hander Tyler Wells on the 10-day injured list due to right shoulder inflammation. Righty Spenser Watkins was recalled from Triple-A in the corresponding move.

Since Wells just pitched Friday, there is no retroactive placement on the IL move, and thus Wells’ first major league season is officially over. Although Wells had never pitched above the Double-A level and hadn’t pitched at all since 2018, the 27-year-old made a very impressive accounting for himself in his debut season.

Over 57 innings out of Baltimore’s pen, Wells posted a 4.11 ERA and very strong walk (5.4%) and strikeout (29%) rates, plus a chase rate that ranked in the 95th percentile of all pitchers. Wells allowed a lot of hard contact and benefited from a .226 BABIP, but his 3.37 SIERA was quite a bit lower than his actual ERA.

This is the second time Wells has been placed on the IL this season, as he missed just short of three weeks due to wrist tendinitis. As a Rule 5 Draft pick, Wells needed to spend the entire season on the Orioles’ roster for the team to fully assume his rights, and he has already well surpassed the necessary threshold for time spent on the active roster.

The Orioles have been arguably baseball’s most aggressive team on the Rule 5 front for years, and that tradition has continued under current GM Mike Elias. Anthony Santander, T.J. McFarland and Ryan Flaherty are perhaps the most prominent Baltimore Rule 5 picks who went on to become notable big league regulars for the Orioles and other teams, and Wells’ rookie year is a nice first step toward joining that group.

Wells was a 15th-round pick for the Twins in the 2016 draft, and he began his career primarily as a starter while posting some solid numbers in Minnesota’s farm system. However, his career was stalled by a Tommy John surgery that cost him all of the 2019 campaign, and then he couldn’t play in 2020 due to the canceled minor league season. The Twins decided to leave him exposed in last December’s Rule 5 draft, and the O’s snapped Wells up in the second round. (The Orioles also made a first-round pick in right-hander Mac Sceroler, but he was returned to the Reds in June after an injury-marred season.)

Comments / 0

Related
masnsports.com

Tyler Wells on injured list (and lineups)

Tyler Wells, the Orioles’ Rule 5 pick who emerged as their closer and most trusted high-leverage reliever, won’t pitch again in 2021 due to right shoulder inflammation. Wells was placed on the 10-day injured list with eight games remaining in the season. Spenser Watkins was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk. Wells,...
MLB
masnsports.com

Brandon Hyde on Tyler Wells to the IL and other notes

The Orioles’ constant run of injury issues today sent Rule 5 pick right-hander Tyler Wells to the 10-day injured list. He is dealing with right shoulder inflammation and right-hander Spenser Watkins rejoins the team to take his roster spot. Wells’ season ends, but what a rookie year it was. He...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Golf Digest

Former Cubs pitcher takes off his shirt, throws rosin bag at umpire, has all-time KBO meltdown

We’ve seen some amusing bust-ups and dust-ups relating to the MLB’s new foreign substance checks this season. Max Scherzer and Sergio Romo threatened to get naked. Lance Lynn threw his belt at an umpire. Nothing on the level of George Brett popping his top after getting tossed for pine tar, but still pretty fun. None of those, uh, let’s call them enthusiastic exchanges, however, can compare to the tantrum former Cubs lefty Mike Montgomery threw in the KBO on Friday, bull rushing an umpire and beaning him with a rosin bag before ripping his shirt off and storming from the premises. Behold the insanity ...
MLB
FanSided

Braves: Freddie Freeman makes free agency plans crystal clear

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman shares his plans for free agency this winter. Freddie Freeman has only played for the Atlanta Braves, but the reigning NL MVP will be hitting free agency this offseason. Drafted out of high school by the Braves in 2007, Freeman has only donned an...
MLB
SportsGrid

Hyun-Jin Ryu Lands on 10-Day IL with Neck Injury

Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports the Toronto Blue Jays have placed starting pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu on the 10-day Injured List because of a neck injury. https://twitter.com/KeeganMatheson/status/1439618226762158086. Ryu last pitched in a 7-3 loss to the Minnesota Twins on Sept. 17, going two innings, allowing two runs on five hits and...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Flaherty
Person
Anthony Santander
Person
Mike Elias
MLB Daily Dish

MLB Trade Rumors and News: Ryu to 10-day IL

The MLB Daily Dish is a daily feature we’re running here at MLBDD that rounds up roster-impacting news, rumors, and analysis. Have feedback or have something that should be shared? Hit us up at @mlbdailydish on Twitter or @MLBDailyDish on Instagram. Poll. Who will clinch the second NL Wild Card...
MLB
talesbuzz.com

Blue Jays place Hyun Jin Ryu on 10-day IL with neck tightness

The move comes two days after Ryu said he felt good following a 7-3 loss to the Minnesota Twins. He pitched a little more than two innings in that game, giving up five earned runs and two home runs. According to Sportsnet’s Ben Wagner, Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins...
MLB
charlottestar.com

Rays place OF Kevin Kiermaier on COVID-related IL

The Tampa Bay Rays placed outfielder Kevin Kiermaier on the COVID-19 related injured list Saturday and selected the contract of right-hander Joey Krehbiel from Triple-A Durham. According to the Tampa Bay Times, Kiermaier has not tested positive for COVID-19 and the team is designating his IL move as "general illness/symptoms."
MLB
Reuters

Pirates recall Max Kranick, place Bryse Wilson on 10-day IL

2021-09-19 17:08:25 GMT+00:00 - The Pittsburgh Pirates recalled righthanded pitcher Max Kranick from Triple-A Indianapolis and will start him against the Miami Marlins on Sunday. He replaces fellow right-hander Bryse Wilson, who was added to the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain. Kranick, 24, is making his seventh...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#League System#The Orioles#Reds#Triple A#Il#Gm
SportsGrid

Mike Moustakas Placed on 10-Day IL

Https://twitter.com/CharlieG__/status/1440711252599185415. It’s been a bit of a lost season for Moustakas. He’s played in just 62 games and had just 206 plate appearances, and he’s posted a dismal 71 wRC+. He’s also clubbed just six homers, which is his lowest mark since 2011. Moustakas is headed back to the IL,...
MLB
redlegnation.com

Reds place Tyler Stephenson on the IL, call up Mark Kolozsvary

This afternoon the Cincinnati Reds placed catcher Tyler Stephenson on the injured list. Taking his place on the roster is catcher Mark Kolozsvary. With Tyler Stephenson the announcement made no designation of an injury. In the past that has meant the COVID-related injured list. That would make the most sense, too, given that the team has 40 players on the 40-man roster (non-60-day members) and had to add Mark Kolozsvary to the 40-man in order to bring him up and there was not a corresponding roster move announced to facilitate that. Players on the COVID-related injured list don’t count for the roster count.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Tigers place Gregory Soto, Derek Hill on 10-day injured list

The Tigers placed closer Gregory Soto (left finger fracture) and outfielder Derek Hill (left knee sprain) on the 10-day injured list. Both players are expected to miss the rest of the season, manager A.J. Hinch told The Detroit News’ Chris McCosky and other reporters. Outfielder Daz Cameron and infielder Isaac Paredes were called up from Triple-A Toledo to replace Soto and Hill on the active roster.
MLB
FanSided

Cardinals DFA pitcher who talked back to Yadier Molina

It turns out getting into an argument with Yadier Molina isn’t the best way to keep a roster spot on the St. Louis Cardinals down the stretch. Daniel Ponce de Leon has been designated for assignment with just two weeks left in the MLB season, making wIt turns out getting into an argument with Yadier Molina isn’t the best way to keep a roster spot on the St. Louis Cardinals down the stretch.ay for minor-league pitcher Brandon Waddell, who has been recalled from Triple-A Memphis. Waddell will likely fill a bullpen role.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB

Bellinger (rib fracture) placed on IL

DENVER -- When Cody Bellinger suffered a non-displaced rib fracture last week against the D-backs, the Dodgers were hoping the outfielder wouldn’t have to miss any time with the injury. All the tests and imaging came back clean, which was initially encouraging. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said it would all...
MLB
SportsGrid

Darin Ruf Placed on 10-Day IL

Https://twitter.com/SFGiants/status/1441121114004987910. Ruf is currently dealing with a strained right oblique, and the Giants have placed him on the 10-day IL. Alex Dickerson has been activated in a corresponding roster move. Ruf spent three years in the KBO before returning to the MLB in 2020, and he has developed into a...
MLB
chatsports.com

Cody Bellinger Lands on 10-Day IL

The Los Angeles Dodgers announce center fielder Cody Bellinger is a late scratch for Tuesday’s series opener with the Colorado Rockies and has been placed on the 10-day injured list. https://twitter.com/Dodgers/status/1440448708517056516. Bellinger was expected to make his return to the Dodgers’ lineup Tuesday after missing the previous two games because...
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
184K+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy