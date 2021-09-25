Reds' Cionel Perez: Recalled by Reds
Perez was recalled by the Reds on Saturday. Perez threw 22 innings of relief for the Reds earlier in the season but didn't look particularly good, struggling to a 6.95 ERA, 1.86 WHIP and 22:20 K:BB. He'll replace Wade Miley, who landed on the injured list with a neck strain, though the Reds will likely call someone else up when it gets to Miley's turn in the rotation, as Perez has exclusively pitched out of the bullpen this season.www.cbssports.com
