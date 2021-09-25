CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Reds' Cionel Perez: Recalled by Reds

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Perez was recalled by the Reds on Saturday. Perez threw 22 innings of relief for the Reds earlier in the season but didn't look particularly good, struggling to a 6.95 ERA, 1.86 WHIP and 22:20 K:BB. He'll replace Wade Miley, who landed on the injured list with a neck strain, though the Reds will likely call someone else up when it gets to Miley's turn in the rotation, as Perez has exclusively pitched out of the bullpen this season.

www.cbssports.com

wsipfm.com

Cincinnati Reds

* The Reds lost a seventh consecutive series after losing two of three to the LA Dodgers at GABP. On Friday the Reds won (3-1) win, but lost 5-1 on Saturday and dropped the Sunday finale 8-5. With the loss, Cincinnati drops to 77-73 overall and currently in 3rd place in the NL Central, 3.5 games back for a wildcard spot). The Reds will host the Pittsburgh Pirates (56-93, 5th place NL Central) for a three-game series beginning tonight at 6:40pm PM. Live coverage available on WKYH 99.3 FM.
MLB
clevelandstar.com

Reds-Pirates postponed by rain

The Wednesday matinee between the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates and Cincinnati Reds was postponed by rain. The game will be made up Monday, originally scheduled as an off day for both clubs. The Pirates dropped a 9-5 decision in the series opener Monday before handing the Reds a 6-2 loss the...
BASEBALL
redlegnation.com

Reds place Wade Miley on the injured list, call up Cionel Pérez

The Cincinnati Reds have announced that they have placed left-handed pitcher Wade Miley on the injured list retroactively to Wednesday with a neck strain. Taking his place on the roster for now will be left-handed reliever Cionel Pérez. It’s been a tough stretch for Wade Miley of late. In September...
MLB
Person
Wade Miley
Dodger Insider

Ready for the Reds

Washington Nationals (63–89) at Cincinnati Reds (78–74) LHP Patrick Corbin (8–15, 6.17) l RHP Luis Castillo (8–15, 4.08) Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021 l 6:40 p.m. ET l Game #153 / Road #75. Great American Ball Park | Cincinnati, OH. TV: MASN 2 | Radio: 106.7 The Fan / Nationals Radio...
MLB
CBS Sports

Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Provides Reds' only run

Suarez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 7-1 loss to the White Sox. Suarez connected on a fastball low in the zone and sent it over the wall in left field in the fifth to provide the Reds with their only run of the night. The 29-year-old now has at least a hit in eight straight games and is slashing .438/.486/.938 with four homers, seven RBI, six runs scored and 3:9 BB:K. However, don't let his recent success distract from the fact that he's likely on pace for his worst averages at the plate in his eight-year career. Suarez is slashing .193/.280/.420 with 30 home runs, 77 RBI, 69 runs scored and 54:168 BB:K over 557 plate appearances. He has elite power, as he's shown over most of his career, but offsets it with an undisciplined approach at the plate that has lead to a batting average hovering around .200 over the last two years.
MLB
CBS Sports

Reds' Kyle Farmer: Done for season

Farmer (abdomen) will not play in either of the Reds' final two games, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports. Farmer was held out of Saturday's lineup due to an abdominal strain, and it was later revealed that he would also be sidelined Sunday. He'll close the season with a .263/.316/.416 line to go along with 16 home runs, 63 RBI and 60 runs scored. Jose Barrero starts in Farmer's place at shortstop while hitting sixth Saturday, and he may get another chance to start Sunday.
MLB
CBS Sports

Reds' Jonathan India: May not play Sunday

India may not start in Sunday's season finale against the Pirates, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports. India is also out of Saturday's lineup, though no injury has been announced. It's been an impressive rookie season for India, as he currently has a .269/.375/.458 line with 21 home runs, 69 RBI, 96 runs scored and 12 stolen bases. Max Schrock shifted to second base and Delino DeShields entered the lineup in India's place Saturday.
BASEBALL
WDTN

Reds lose 5-0 lead and game to Pirates

Bryan Reynolds had four hits, raising his batting average above .300, to help the Pittsburgh Pirates rally from a five-run deficit and beat the Cincinnati Reds 8-6 on Saturday night.
MLB
Golf Digest

Former Cubs pitcher takes off his shirt, throws rosin bag at umpire, has all-time KBO meltdown

We’ve seen some amusing bust-ups and dust-ups relating to the MLB’s new foreign substance checks this season. Max Scherzer and Sergio Romo threatened to get naked. Lance Lynn threw his belt at an umpire. Nothing on the level of George Brett popping his top after getting tossed for pine tar, but still pretty fun. None of those, uh, let’s call them enthusiastic exchanges, however, can compare to the tantrum former Cubs lefty Mike Montgomery threw in the KBO on Friday, bull rushing an umpire and beaning him with a rosin bag before ripping his shirt off and storming from the premises. Behold the insanity ...
MLB
Cincinnati Reds
Baseball
Sports
FanSided

Braves: Freddie Freeman makes free agency plans crystal clear

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman shares his plans for free agency this winter. Freddie Freeman has only played for the Atlanta Braves, but the reigning NL MVP will be hitting free agency this offseason. Drafted out of high school by the Braves in 2007, Freeman has only donned an...
MLB
The Spun

Longtime MLB Broadcaster Announces He’s Retiring

One of the most iconic voices in baseball is officially retiring. On Saturday afternoon, New York Yankees broadcaster Ken Singleton announced that he’s stepping away from the broadcast booth. Singleton, who played in the MLB for 15 years, began his broadcasting career in the mid-1980s. It wasn’t until 1997 when...
MLB
FanSided

Cardinals DFA pitcher who talked back to Yadier Molina

It turns out getting into an argument with Yadier Molina isn’t the best way to keep a roster spot on the St. Louis Cardinals down the stretch. Daniel Ponce de Leon has been designated for assignment with just two weeks left in the MLB season, making wIt turns out getting into an argument with Yadier Molina isn’t the best way to keep a roster spot on the St. Louis Cardinals down the stretch.ay for minor-league pitcher Brandon Waddell, who has been recalled from Triple-A Memphis. Waddell will likely fill a bullpen role.
MLB
Iola Register

Red-hot Red Birds win 10th straight

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Cardinals closer Giovanny Gallegos fanned pinch-hitter Pablo Reyes with the bases loaded for the final out and St. Louis won its 10th straight game, increasing its lead in the playoff chase by holding off the division-leading Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 Tuesday night. The Cardinals increased their edge for...
MLB
CBS Sports

Brewers' Keston Hiura: Headed back to Triple-A

Hiura was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Saturday. Hiura was recalled to the big-league club Thursday, so his promotion was short-lived. He started one of two games since and collected one hit and drove in one across four at-bats. The move will end a disappointing campaign for Hiura, as he hit just .168/.256/.301 across 197 plate appearances for Milwaukee and also spent a large portion of his season in Nashville.
MLB
redlegnation.com

Cincinnati Reds call up Riley O’Brien, option Cionel Pérez

The Cincinnati Reds made it official just now, calling up right-handed starting pitcher Riley O’Brien. We knew this part of the transaction was going to be coming because the Reds had already named him as tonight’s probable starting pitcher. The other side of the transaction didn’t come as much of a surprise, either, though. Left-handed reliever Cionel Pérez was optioned back to Triple-A Louisville.
MLB
bostonsportsextra.com

All About the Red Sox

There is no doubt that most Americans and indeed many other nationals would have heard of the name Red Sox. Despite the quirkiness of the name, it would not be an overstatement to say that they are a household name in America, and even those who are not into baseball will appreciate the long and storied history the team from Boston has. Apart from having a rich history, they also boast one of the highest fan bases in the sport, alongside a wonderful list of accomplishments. They have an impressive nine World Series titles and 14 American Leagues in their roster, making them one of America’s best baseball teams.
MLB

