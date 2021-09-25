Reds' Cionel Perez: Recalled by Reds

Suarez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 7-1 loss to the White Sox. Suarez connected on a fastball low in the zone and sent it over the wall in left field in the fifth to provide the Reds with their only run of the night. The 29-year-old now has at least a hit in eight straight games and is slashing .438/.486/.938 with four homers, seven RBI, six runs scored and 3:9 BB:K. However, don't let his recent success distract from the fact that he's likely on pace for his worst averages at the plate in his eight-year career. Suarez is slashing .193/.280/.420 with 30 home runs, 77 RBI, 69 runs scored and 54:168 BB:K over 557 plate appearances. He has elite power, as he's shown over most of his career, but offsets it with an undisciplined approach at the plate that has lead to a batting average hovering around .200 over the last two years.

MLB ・ 3 DAYS AGO