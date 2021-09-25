CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raiders' Trey Ragas: Signed to active roster

 7 days ago

The Raiders signed Ragas to their active roster from their practice squad Saturday, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports. The Raiders will likely be without Josh Jacobs (ankle) against the Dolphins on Sunday, so Ragas will provide some depth to Las Vegas' running back room. The 24-year-old was active for the Raiders' Week 2 victory over the Steelers, but he didn't see any snaps. It's unclear what his role will be in Week 3.

CBS Boston

Tom Brady Sounds Extremely Sick, And He Doesn’t Know Why: ‘Very Strange’

BOSTON (CBS) — A familiar face is returning to Foxboro this weekend. Yet when Tom Brady spoke to the media on Thursday afternoon, he did not have a familiar voice. The 44-year-old quarterback gave his weekly press conference for the media in Tampa, and immediately, his raspy voice was startling to hear. Brady has had some on-and-off rasp over the past couple of months, but Thursday certainly sounded like the sickest he’s been. After answering a few questions, Brady was finally asked about the condition of his throat. “I don’t know. I’ve had a few of these days. I don’t know what the...
NFL
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver Is Getting Released

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly released a notable wide receiver just two weeks into the NFL’s 2021 season. The Browns have released wide receiver Davion Davis, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. It’s a rather surprising move, especially when you consider how strong a performance Davis had during the preseason. The...
NFL
On3.com

Carolina Panthers sign veteran cornerback to active roster

The Carolina Panthers have signed cornerback Rashaan Melvin to their active roster on Monday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Melvin was on the Panthers’ practice squad, and he has appeared in two games with the team so far this season. In his two games with the Panthers, Melvin has totaled...
NFL
