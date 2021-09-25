Raiders' Trey Ragas: Signed to active roster
The Raiders signed Ragas to their active roster from their practice squad Saturday, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports. The Raiders will likely be without Josh Jacobs (ankle) against the Dolphins on Sunday, so Ragas will provide some depth to Las Vegas' running back room. The 24-year-old was active for the Raiders' Week 2 victory over the Steelers, but he didn't see any snaps. It's unclear what his role will be in Week 3.www.cbssports.com
