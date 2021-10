After a five-year hiatus, former Blue Jays and Tigers outfielder Anthony Gose is reportedly headed back to the big leagues, this time as a pitcher for the Cleveland Indians. Gose, who owns a career .240/.309/.348 slash line with 12 homers, 69 RBI and 57 steals at the major-league level (372 games), began his transition to pitcher in 2017, working his way up from High-A to Triple-A Columbus, where he has pitched to a 3.55 ERA across 33 innings of relief work this year. He’s been especially dominant of late, not allowing a run in his last 11 outings (13 innings) with 21 strikeouts against just six walks during that span.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO