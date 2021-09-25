CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Jays' Joakim Soria: Lands on COVID IL

 7 days ago

Soria (undisclosed) was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Saturday. Soria was activated Friday after spending a week on the family medical emergency list, but he's now sidelined by a COVID-related issue. The 37-year-old's return timeline will depend on whether he tested positive for the virus or is considered a close contact, which is currently unknown.

