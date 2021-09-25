CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orioles' Pedro Severino: Day off Saturday

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Severino will sit Saturday against Texas, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Severino sits for the second time in three games. Austin Wynns takes over behind the plate, catching for Chris Ellis.

ABC6.com

Bogaerts Leads Red Sox To Fourth Straight Win Saturday Over Orioles

BOSTON (AP) — Xander Bogaerts homered and drove in four runs, carrying the AL wild card-leading Boston Red Sox past the Baltimore Orioles 9-3 for their fourth straight win. The Red Sox are one game ahead of Toronto and 1 1/2 games in front of the rival Yankees in the playoff chase. Bobby Dalbec added a two-run double, and Hunter Renfroe and Rafael Devers each drove in a run for Boston. Bogaerts and Devers both had three hits. Ryan Mountcastle hit his 30th homer, a two-run shot, and Austin Wynns added a solo drive for the Orioles, who lost for the 11th time in the last 12 meetings against the Red Sox after sweeping a season-opening three-game series between the teams.
numberfire.com

Austin Wynns catching for Orioles on Saturday

Baltimore Orioles catcher Austin Wynns is batting ninth in Saturday's lineup against the Boston Red Sox. Wynns will start behind the plate after Pedro Severino was left on Baltimore's bench on Saturday afternoon. numberFire's models project Wynns to score 5.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
numberfire.com

Trey Mancini out of Orioles' Saturday lineup

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Trey Mancini is not starting in Saturday's contest against the Boston Red Sox. Mancini will head to Baltimore's bench after D.J. Stewart was announced as Saturday's designated hitter. According to Baseball Savant on 381 batted balls this season, Mancini has produced a 11.3% barrel rate and a...
Camden Chat

Saturday Bird Droppings: The Orioles have hit the century mark once again

The Orioles are, once again, keeping it 100. This is not a hip thing to say any more, and even if it was, it wouldn’t be great because the way they’re keeping it 100 is with 100 losses in the 2021 season. It’s not three 100+ loss seasons in a row thanks to the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, though it is still the case that the last three full seasons to be played saw the Orioles lose at least 100. It is not great.
Camden Chat

Saturday afternoon Orioles game thread: at Red Sox, 1:10

The Birds fell to the Red Sox in last night’s series opener by a score of 7-1. It was Baltimore’s 100th loss of 2021. Chris Sale was better than Keegan Akin and held the O’s lineup to one run in five innings of work. On the bright side, Austin Hays stayed hot at the plate, blasting his 21st home run of the season. He’s hitting .319/.354/.681 in his past 25 games.
numberfire.com

Pedro Severino in Baltimore's Sunday lineup

Baltimore Orioles catcher Pedro Severino is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Severino is getting the nod behind the plate while batting sixth in the order against Red Sox starter Nathan Eovaldi. Our models project Severino for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5...
Daily Local News

Phillies Notebook: J.T. Realmuto saves day against the Orioles in the 10th

PHILADELPHIA — With the taunting right field scoreboard showing the Atlanta Braves with a lead in Arizona, and with Citizens Bank Park quiet after another night of lackluster offense, the Phillies Tuesday looked for a lifeline. They found J.T. Realmuto. With two out in the bottom of the 10th, and...
numberfire.com

Orioles' Trey Mancini receives Wednesday off

Baltimore Orioles outfielder / first baseman Trey Mancini is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Mancini will rest on Wednesday evening after Ryan Mountcastle was named Baltimore's starting first baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 385 batted balls this season, Mancini has produced a 11.2% barrel rate...
numberfire.com

Balimore's Pedro Severino batting fifth on Friday evening

Baltimore Orioles catcher Pedro Severino is starting in Friday's lineup against the Texas Rangers. Severino will catch against the Rangers after Austin Wynns was given a breather in Baltimore. In a matchup against right-hander Spencer Howard, our models project Severino to score 8.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
masnsports.com

Greene starting tonight, Orioles claim Krehbiel off waivers

With rookie Chris EIlis unavailable to make tonight’s start due to some arm fatigue, the Orioles are going with Conner Greene in a bullpen game against the Phillies. Greene is making his first major league start after 18 relief appearances this season. He hasn’t gone more than two innings or thrown more than 37 pitches, which happened in his debut on July 27 against the Marlins.
numberfire.com

Orioles starting Jahmai Jones at second base on Saturday

Baltimore Orioles infielder Jahmai Jones is batting seventh in Saturday's contest against the Texas Rangers. Jones will man second after Pat Valaika was moved to shortstop and Richie Martin was rested. In a matchup against right-hander Jordan Lyles, our models project Jones to score 6.7 FanDuel points at the salary...
numberfire.com

Anthony Santander (hamstring) batting cleanup for Orioles on Saturday

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander (hamstring) is starting in Saturday's game against the Texas Rangers. Santander will return to the field after Baltimore's outfielder was forced to miss time with a hamstring injury. In a matchup against right-hander Jordan Lyles, our models project Santander to score 13.2 FanDuel points at...
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Orioles host Scout Day at Camden yards

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Sunday, over 950 Scouts from the Baltimore Area Council were in force at Camden yards for Scout Day as the Orioles took on the Texas Rangers. This event is one of the top outside group rentals for the Orioles this season and the largest attendance the Baltimore Area Council has had for.
Over the Monster

Red Sox at Orioles lineups: “Happy” Sale Day

The Red Sox look to shake off the weekend from hell tonight in Baltimore behind Chris Sale (7:05 p.m., NESN). Well, that stunk. Good thing the Orioles are just about the only thing that stinks worse. And Sale? He’s good. So hopefully this matchup with the mighty Bruce Zimmerman, who’s kinda not actually mighty, is a cure for what ails us.
CBS Sports

Orioles' Keegan Akin: Shifts to 60-day injured list

Akin (abdomen) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Tuesday. Akin was already shut down for the season Friday, as he hit the injured list with a left adductor strain and also requires abdominal surgery. He'll hit the 60-day injured list to clear a spot for Bruce Zimmerman, who returned from an ankle injury in a corresponding move.
CBS Sports

Orioles' John Means: Jolted by Jays

Means (6-9) took the loss Saturday, surrendering seven runs (six earned) on seven hits -- including three home runs -- over three innings in a 10-1 rout at the hands of the Blue Jays. He struck out two without walking a batter. The southpaw wasn't fooling many hitters, as Means...
