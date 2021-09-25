CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

UFC 266 live results: Two title fights, Nick Diaz returns

f4wonline.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to F4WOnline.com's live coverage of UFC 266: Volkanovski vs. Ortega, emanating from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It's 2021 International Fight Week in Las Vegas, a week filled with various activities culminating in one of the biggest fight cards of the year, as UFC 266 takes place in front of a sold-out crowd with two title fights and the return of one of the most polarizing fighters in the sport.

www.f4wonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Robbie Lawler not rattled by weight change for Nick Diaz rematch at UFC 266: 'I'm ready to fight'

LAS VEGAS – Robbie Lawler has no idea why Nick Diaz pushed for a weight class change for their UFC 266 rematch, but he’s ready for it. Some surprising news came out on Tuesday, when it was revealed Diaz (26-9 MMA, 7-6 UFC) had made a last-minute request to shift the anticipated rematch with Lawler (28-15 MMA, 13-9 UFC) from the welterweight division to middleweight. UFC president Dana White said the request came from Team Diaz, but he first needed to speak with Lawler to make sure he agreed.
UFC
The Independent

Why we should be worried about Nick Diaz’s UFC return

It is hard not to be drawn in to the anticipation flooding through the MMA fanbase as they prepare to watch Nick Diaz fight for the first time in six years. It is hard not to understand the excitement in seeing the American, arguably the UFC’s greatest ever cult personality, taking on Robbie Lawler in a rematch 17 years in the making.But boxing’s recent descent into carnivalesque contests, with older competitors chasing yesterday – yesteryear, even – has taught us that a bout such as Diaz vs Lawler II is more likely to end in blood, sweat and the wrong...
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Diaz
Person
Omar Morales
Person
Roxanne Modafferi
Person
Jonathan Pearce
Person
Curtis Blaydes
Person
Marlon Moraes
Person
Jalin Turner
Person
Cynthia Calvillo
Person
Dan Hooker
Person
Shamil Abdurakhimov
Person
Robbie Lawler
bjpenndotcom

Nick Diaz reveals why he was freaked out by Robbie Lawler before their first fight at UFC 47

UFC welterweight superstar Nick Diaz revealed why he was freaked out by Robbie Lawler before their first fight at UFC 47 back in 2004. 17 years ago, Diaz and Lawler met inside the Octagon at UFC 47, and Diaz scored a first-round KO on his rival. All these years later and now these two are set to rematch at UFC 266 this Saturday night in Las Vegas. It’s a rivalry almost 20 years in the making and the rematch is one of the most highly-anticipated fights of the rest of the year for MMA fans.
UFC
chatsports.com

Nick Diaz Wants UFC Fight vs. Kamaru Usman, Has 'a Lot' of Resentment Toward MMA

Nick Diaz said he's not sure why he's fighting a rematch against Robbie Lawler, who he beat back in 2004, at UFC 266 on Saturday night rather than challenging Kamaru Usman for the UFC welterweight championship. Diaz told ESPN's Brett Okamoto he still believes he's the best fighter in the...
UFC
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

UFC Legend Nick Diaz Walks Out to Deftones Before First Fight in Six Years

UFC legend Nick Diaz walked out to Deftones' "Ceremony" before his first fight in six years last night (Sep. 25). Diaz––who was making his first UFC appearance since 2015––entered the arena to the track from Deftones' 2020 LP Ohms. Unfortunately, despite the excellent choice of walk-out music, Diaz lost his fight against Robbie Lawler via technical knockout in the third round.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#The T Mobile Arena#Covid#Ufc Women S Flyweight
MMA Fighting

Gilbert Melendez: If Nick Diaz wins at UFC 266, ‘he’s in title contention, everyone’s going to campaign to fight him’

Despite two title fights at UFC 266, the biggest story heading into Saturday night will revolve around the long-awaited return of Nick Diaz. It’s been more than six years since Diaz last competed but he’s remained one of the most talked about fighters on the entire UFC roster even as he sat on the sidelines since 2015. His return for a rematch against Robbie Lawler — 17 years after their first encounter — has the entire combat sports world watching and wondering if Diaz can still compete amongst the best of the best in the UFC.
UFC
talesbuzz.com

UFC 266 fight date, time, odds, PPV price, card & location for Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega, Nick Diaz’s return

UFC 266 will feature two title fights and the long-awaited return of a fan favorite when the event heads to the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Alexander Volkanovski will defend his UFC featherweight championship against Brian Ortega in the main event. Ortega and Volkanovski were linked for the past year but the champion was forced to postpone the fight due to testing positive for COVID. The two coached opposite of each other on the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter where their rivalry grew even more intense. The two will settle their differences inside of the Octagon.
UFC
Bloody Elbow

UFC 266: Why I’ve changed my tune on Nick Diaz fighting

Had the UFC and ESPN not released video interviews with Nick Diaz ahead of UFC 266, I would have been very concerned with Diaz stepping into the octagon against Robbie Lawler. However, with the publication of those videos, I feel a lot better about the Diaz vs Lawler 2 matchup.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
CNET

Nick Diaz at UFC 266: Start time, how to watch or stream online, full fight card

Nick Diaz, one the MMA's biggest stars, returns to the UFC this weekend. Sure, there are other fights on UFC 266. Featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski faces off against jiu jitsu savant Brian Ortega and we get another chance to see the unbeatable Valentina Shevchenko perform -- but you can guarantee all eyes will be on Nick Diaz this weekend as he makes his return to the octagon.
UFC
MMAWeekly.com

UFC 266 Results: Robbie Lawler finishes Nick Diaz

UFC 266 on Saturday featured a rematch that was 17 years in the making. Former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler faced Nick Diaz in a five-round fight. Diaz and Lawler first fought at UFC 47 in April 2004 with Diaz winning by knockout. The rematch was Diaz’ return to the Octagon for the first time since January 2015.
UFC
MMAmania.com

UFC 266, The Morning After: Robbie Lawler stops Nick Diaz in the perfect fight

I don’t know about anyone else, but Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler 2 was everything I wanted. Like most rational fight fans, I have a great deal of admiration for both men. Diaz may be divisive, but his championship accomplishments in multiple promotions and contribution to the development of MMA — some credit goes to Diaz for the wave of high-volume strikers who currently dominate the scene — deserve respect even if he’s not your personal cup of tea. Similarly, Lawler’s championship run is the stuff of fairy tales, and Welterweight will never be more fun than during his title reign.
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy