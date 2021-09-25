UFC 266 live results: Two title fights, Nick Diaz returns

Despite two title fights at UFC 266, the biggest story heading into Saturday night will revolve around the long-awaited return of Nick Diaz. It’s been more than six years since Diaz last competed but he’s remained one of the most talked about fighters on the entire UFC roster even as he sat on the sidelines since 2015. His return for a rematch against Robbie Lawler — 17 years after their first encounter — has the entire combat sports world watching and wondering if Diaz can still compete amongst the best of the best in the UFC.

UFC ・ 11 DAYS AGO