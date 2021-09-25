CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rumble in the Rose District returned to Broken Arrow

By Abigail Dye, FOX23 News
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Rumble in the Rose District — a world-class boxing event — returned to Broken Arrow Friday night.

Showtime’s own sporting program ShoBox broadcasted to event to a worldwide audience. Around 800 people attended the fights in person.

Residents also told FOX23 that they were happy that Rumble in the Rose District returned to the area due to the benefits to their local economy.

“These are things that happen in other cities,” one resident told FOX23. “We’re starting to compete with other cities like Austin, Texas.”

“This really puts Broken Arrow on the map,” another said.

Saul Sanchez and Jarico O’Quinn were the main event of the night.

“This is a big step for me,” O’Quinn said. “This is my first time fighting the main event televised.”

Sanchez won against O’Quinn by a technical knock out (TKO).

