MATCHDAY: Barcelona looks to end 3-match winless run

By The Associated Press
Santa Maria Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. In turmoil after three consecutive matches without a win in all competitions, Barcelona hosts Levante in the Spanish league. Coach Ronaldo Koeman is under added pressure and remains at odds with club president Joan Laporta and even some of his players. The Dutch coach will not be on the bench after receiving a two-match ban for being sent off after complaining with the fourth official at the end of the 0-0 draw at Cádiz on Thursday. The Catalan club sits in eighth place, eight points behind leader Real Madrid with two games in hand. Fourth-placed Real Sociedad hosts Elche, while Rayo Vallecano, off to a good start back in the first division, welcomes Cádiz. Last-placed Getafe visits Real Betis.

Barcelona thumped and Chelsea beaten as Ronaldo rescues Man Utd

Barcelona plunged even further into crisis on Wednesday with a thumping Champions League defeat at Benfica while holders Chelsea were beaten by Juventus but Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed a precious last-gasp winner for Manchester United. Barcelona's defeat leaves Koeman -- who took Benfica to the Champions League quarter-finals in 2006 -- in an even more fragile position.
Football rumours: Jurgen Klopp and Edinson Cavani to head to Spain?

What the papers sayEdinson Cavani could be a target for Real Madrid, Spain’s El Nacional reports. The 34-year-old Manchester United and Uruguay striker has been the subject of strong transfer speculation since the return to the Red Devils of Cristiano Ronaldo. Real are the latest to express interest, with El Nacional reporting a possible loan deal in the January transfer window.Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been linked to the possibility of taking over as Barcelona manager if Ronald Koeman departs the club, El Nacional reports from Spain Koeman has come under immense pressure amid Barcelona’s flagging fortunes, and Klopp...
Atletico Madrid add to Barcelona’s woes while Inter Milan grab comeback win

Atletico Madrid heaped more misery on Barcelona as first-half goals from Thomas Lemar and Luis Suarez saw Diego Simeone’s men cruise to a 2-0 victory at the Wanda Metropolitano.Atletico’s win saw them draw level with city rivals Real at the top of LaLiga while Barca’s season lurches deeper into crisis.Ronald Koeman demanded a reaction from the midweek Champions League loss at Benfica but watched helplessly as Lemar fired a 23rd-minute opener past Marc-Andre ter Stegen then Suarez added the second just before the break.Manu Sanchez grabbed the only goal of the game in stoppage time as Osasuna beat Rayo Vallecano...
The miserable numbers behind Juve’s winless Serie A run

Four matches into the campaign, and Juventus continue to drop further in the Serie A table. The Bianconeri almost earned their first win of the season against Milan, but they couldn’t hold on to their lead, as Ante Rebic snatched the equalizer. We all know that situation is pretty bad,...
Michael Van Gerwen ends winless run after Fallon Sherrock threatens upset

Michael van Gerwen ended his long wait for a first PDC title of 2021 as he survived a major scare from Fallon Sherrock to win 11-7 in the final of the Nordic Masters in Copenhagen.The three-time world champion overcame Madars Razma 10-4 in his quarter-final earlier in the day before seeing off Premier League winner Jonny Clayton 11-7 in the semi-finals.Sherrock had reached her first PDC final by producing a thrilling comeback to beat former World Matchplay champion Dimitri Van den Bergh 11-10 in the last four, having faced deficits of 8-2 and 10-6.I am over the moon to have...
Swansea end winless run with victory over Huddersfield

Swansea ended a run of four Championship games without a win after Joel Piroe’s first-half strike earned a 1-0 triumph over Huddersfield. The 22-year-old struck to give the Welsh side their first home victory of the season. It was a fourth clean sheet in five games at home for Russell...
Rangers coach Steven Gerrard calls for more severe punishments to tackle racism after Glen Kamara is booed

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has called for more severe punishments for racist abuse in football after Glen Kamara was booed during the team’s Europa League match at Sparta Prague on Thursday.Kamara was jeered by the home crowd just six months after being racially abused by Slavia Prague’s Ondrej Kudela. Sparta released a statement about the incident and said the claims of racism were “unfounded accusations” and are “desperate and ridiculous”.“I’ve spoken to Glen, he is okay, but our conversation will remain private,” said Gerrard. “Sadly, these things keep raising their head far too often and, unfortunately, the punishments are not...
MATCHDAY: Alavés looks to build on shock win over Atlético

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:. Alavés plays at Athletic Bilbao in a Basque Country derby with the visitors hoping to build on their shock win over defending champion Atlético Madrid. Alavés had lost all five matches to start the season before it made good on an early goal by defender Víctor Laguardia to stun Atlético 1-0 in the previous round. Coach Javier Calleja will hope to get more from an attack that has only scored twice this season. Bilbao is in 10th place with only one loss this season, but it has gone winless in its last three games.
Games and goals – Cristiano Ronaldo’s record-setting Champions League career

Cristiano Ronaldo set a new record with his 178th Champions League appearance on Wednesday night.The Portugal star passed his former Real Madrid team-mate Iker Casillas and marked the occasion by scoring Manchester United’s late winner against Villarreal.Here, the PA news agency looks at Ronaldo’s record-setting career in the competition.AppearancesRonaldo made 101 Champions League appearances for Real and 23 for Juventus, with Wednesday his 54th across two spells at United.Casillas had held the record since 2015 and made the last of his 177 Champions League appearances in April 2017 for Porto against Juventus.The first 150 came for Real, including 53 alongside...
MATCHDAY: Koeman under pressure as Barcelona visits Atlético

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. Ronald Koeman could be facing his last game in charge of Barcelona when it faces a challenging trip to defending champion Atlético Madrid. The Dutch coach is under extreme pressure after Barcelona strung together embarrassing losses in the Champions League, and Spain's sports press is humming with rumors that he could be fired regardless of the result. Koeman will not be in the dugout while he serves the second of a two-game suspension for protesting. The match will be the first for forward Antoine Griezmann since leaving the cash-strapped Barcelona on loan to return to Atlético. Radamel Falcao aims to keep up his superb start with Rayo Vallecano by scoring in a fourth consecutive game at Osasuna. Cádiz welcomes Valencia after its coach publicly criticized some players who went out partying at a club without his permission following a loss. Mallorca hosts Levante with both sides missing several injured players, including Mallorca forward Take Kubo.
Players returning to England from red list to play if jabbed

LONDON (AP) — Fully vaccinated players will now be able to travel to World Cup qualifiers in countries on England's red list without having to fully quarantine on their return, enabling them to directly return to action with their clubs. A bespoke quarantine exemption was announced Friday after being agreed...
Ter Stegen, Ginter back in Germany squad for WCup qualifiers

BERLIN (AP) — Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen and Borussia Mönchengladbach defender Matthias Ginter have returned to the Germany squad for upcoming World Cup qualifiers. Germany coach Hansi Flick included the duo Friday when he named his second squad for the games against Romania on Oct. 8 and North Macedonia...
