Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's private island estate in the Bahamas has gone on the market, and it could be yours — that is, if you've got $35 million to spend. The couple bought an island in the Bahamas called L’île d’Anges in 2003, according to Architectural Digest, but they did not move into their home there until 2012. They told the magazine that the building project turned out to be quite a bit more extensive of an undertaking than they had initially anticipated. They ended up having to build housing for the construction staff, and then they had to create infrastructure for construction crews, including electricity and water.

REAL ESTATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO