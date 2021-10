UFC analyst Daniel Cormier reacted to Jon Jones’ recent arrest, saying that it “reminds me why I felt so strong about disliking him.”. Cormier and Jones were bitter rivals for many years and the two fought in a pair of memorable fights in 2015 and 2017, which Jones won both times. However, the second fight was overturned to a No Contest after Jones tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs, and Cormier has held a grudge against Jones ever since. But since retiring from active competition, Cormier has slowly become more accepting and understanding of his longtime rival. Following his latest arrest, though, Cormier is just at a loss for words.

UFC ・ 3 DAYS AGO