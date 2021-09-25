CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gerard Butler Talks New Film 'Copshop'

By Amanda Martin-Ryan
Cover picture for the articleBringing even more action to the screen, Gerard Butler is opening up on his new drama, Copshop. Butler stars as a professional hitman set on a mission to kill a con artist in jail-- a role almost polar opposite to Butler's typical performances. While determined to kill, both the hitman and con artist also become entangled with Louder's character, a rookie cop, bringing the action straight to the police station. Packed with tons of gunfire, explosions, and witty banter amongst the rivals of the film, Copshop doesn't miss a beat of action.

