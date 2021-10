THE BUDGET INCLUDES 5.4323 MILLAGE RATE & LAW ENFORCEMENT BODY-WORN CAMERAS. The Lakeland City Commission finalized the Fiscal Year 2022 (FY22) budget on Thursday, September 23rd in a 4-2 vote with Commissioner Read and Commissioner Musick opposing the budget based on the cost of law enforcement body-worn cameras. Mayor Mutz was not present at the budget hearing due to a family commitment. The Commission also voted 5-1 to establish a 5.4323 millage rate for FY22 with Commissioner Read opposing. During the meeting, he asked to see a rollback rate of 5.2020 based on additional monies the City of Lakeland received from the State of Florida from cigarette tax and half-cent sales tax. The adopted 5.4323 millage rate is .0321 mills less than the City’s FY21 millage rate of 5.4644.

