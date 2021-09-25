'Controlling Britney Spears' Documentary Makes Chilling Claim on Pop Star's Phone Reportedly Being Bugged
The new New York Times Presents documentary on Britney Spears' conservatorship, "Controlling Britney Spears," included shocking and disturbing details about a previously unknown surveillance apparatus used to allegedly keep an eye on the pop star. The documentary, which aired on FX and is available to stream on Hulu, includes an interview with Alex Vlasov, who claims he worked for Black Box Security, a firm Spears' father and co-conservator, Jamie Spears, hired. Vlasov claimed that the security firm monitored Spears' phone activity and even put a listening device in her bedroom.popculture.com
