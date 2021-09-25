CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Real Madrid draw 0-0 with Villarreal in La Liga as both sides stay unbeaten

BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeaders Real Madrid and mid-table Villarreal continued their unbeaten starts to the La Liga season with a goalless draw at the Bernabeu. Carlo Ancelotti's Real had scored 21 goals in their opening six La Liga games but rarely looked like scoring. Karim Benzema's shot and Isco's deflected header were their...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

La Liga: Valencia vs Real Madrid Live Stream, Preview and Prediction

Matchday 5 in La Liga sees Valencia take on Real Madrid at the Mestalla Stadium on Sunday 19th September. Ahead of the game we take a look at Valencia vs Real Madrid Live Stream, Preview and Prediction details. Valencia vs Real Madrid: Preview. Valencia have made a strong start to...
UEFA
The Independent

Real Madrid winning run comes to an end after goalless draw with Villarreal

LaLiga leaders Real Madrid saw their winning run come to an end after being held to a goalless draw by Villarreal at the Bernabeu.Carlo Ancelotti’s side, who had thrashed Mallorca 6-1 on Wednesday night, are now just three points ahead of Sevilla who have a match in hand.Thibaut Courtois made a smart save from Arnaut Danjuma before the break, while Karim Benzema was denied by Geronimo Rulli.FT #AlavesAtleti 1-0Laguardia heads @alaveseng to first win of the season! 💙💪#LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/xjkheSr5jB— LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) September 25, 2021Earlier, Victor Laguardia’s early goal proved enough to give Alaves an unexpected 1-0 home win...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thibaut Courtois
Person
Isco
Person
Carlo Ancelotti
Person
Karim Benzema
Person
Arnaut Danjuma
Person
Unai Emery
Yardbarker

Carlo Ancelotti admits Real Madrid struggled in Villarreal draw

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti admitted his side struggled for intensity as they were held to a 0-0 La Liga draw at home to Villarreal. Los Blancos remain unbeaten in 2021/22 but their lead at the top of the league table will be cut to goal difference if Sevilla win their game in hand.
SOCCER
The Independent

Marco Asensio hat-trick sees Real Madrid put six past Mallorca to go top of La Liga

A Marco Asensio hat-trick saw Real Madrid hit six in a thrashing of Mallorca to return to the top of LaLiga.Karim Benzema and Isco also found the net for Carlo Ancelotti’s side in a 6-1 win at the Bernabeu but it was the Spanish international who had featured in the Olympics last month who stole the show.Against his old club, Asensio refused to overly celebrate his landmark night but made the most of a first start of the campaign to help knock Atletico Madrid off the summit.Sevilla are in third after three goals inside 22 minutes helped down Valencia 3-1...
SOCCER
90min.com

Real Madrid predicted lineup vs Mallorca - La Liga

Real Madrid will look to continue their strong start to the season when they host mid table Mallorca on Wednesday night. Los Blancos are currently second in Spain's top flight, a point behind champions Atletico Madrid with a game in hand, with a number of late goals helping Carlo Ancelotti's side win four of their five games so far.
SOCCER
90min.com

Real Madrid 0-0 Villarreal: Player ratings as Blancos stumble at home

Real Madrid failed to break down a stubborn Villarreal on Sunday evening, labouring to a drab 0-0 draw at Santiago Bernabeu. Thibaut Courtois came to the rescue after 12 minutes, dropping down to his left and making a stunning save to tip Arnaut Danjuma's low strike around the post with a strong fingertip.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Madrid#Atletico Madrid#The La Liga#Espanyol 2 0
BBC

Transfer rumours: Nunez, Pogba, Phillips, Cavani, Gnabry, Haaland

Manchester City believe they hold the edge over rivals Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea and Bayern Munich in the race to sign Benfica's Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez, 22. (Star) Leeds and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips is keen to sign a new improved contract at Elland Road. The 25-year-old still has two...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

PSG's dominance makes Messi a pure luxury in Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain are already surging clear towards the Ligue 1 title in France even as Lionel Messi has so far been held back for the Champions League, in which he got his first goal for his new club in midweek. Messi's majestic strike sealed a 2-0 win over Pep Guardiola's Manchester City that sent out a statement to the rest of Europe, PSG confirming that they are leading contenders to go all the way in the Champions League. That is why they signed Messi, as they look to win the European Cup for the first time, and that is why Messi came to Paris following his departure from Barcelona, convinced that the Qatar-owned club offered him the best chance to get his hands on a trophy that has eluded him since 2015. It was just the third time the 34-year-old Argentine had started alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in the PSG attack since he made his debut off the bench in a 2-0 Ligue 1 win at Reims in late August.
SOCCER
Front Office Sports

Real Madrid, Barca Challenge La Liga’s Deal with CVC

La Liga’s top clubs were unable to stop a vote approving an investment from CVC Capital, so now they are attacking the agreement itself. Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Athletic Bilbao said they are “challenging” the deal in separate statements, implying that it violates Spanish law. The deal “infringes the applicable...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy