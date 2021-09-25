Governor Hochul provides Saturday coronavirus update Sept. 25

Governor Hochul: “You have to call out injustice everywhere you see injustice. And that’s why as a student, I was compelled to call out what was going on in South Africa, and why as New York Governor I was compelled to call out the oppression in the State of Texas when they basically abolished the right to an abortion. I pledge right here and right now to my Syracuse University that I’ll continue to use the Governor’s Office as a platform to condemn injustice, wherever and whenever it rears its ugly head. It doesn’t matter the size of your megaphone. You don’t need to be in the Governor’s office. You can be a student on a campus to make that kind of difference.”

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO