New York City, NY

Governor Hochul provides Saturday coronavirus update Sept. 25

By Delaney Keppner
NEWS10 ABC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Saturday. “New York State is taking decisive action to curb the spread of COVID-19 as we continue to contend with this pandemic across the state,” Governor Hochul said. “There’s no better solution than getting vaccinated, and that’s why we need every single eligible New Yorker to get a shot as soon as possible. We’re working to keep children and families safe, but the vaccine will deliver us into the state’s future and help us truly recover from this devastating time.”

