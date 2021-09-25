CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris St-Germain 2-0 Montpellier: PSG keep up 100% Ligue 1 record

BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParis St-Germain maintained their 100% record in Ligue 1 with a 2-0 win over Montpellier at Parc des Princes. Idrissa Gueye fired Angel di Maria's lay-off into the roof of the net from the edge of the box for his third goal of the season after quarter of an hour.

www.bbc.co.uk

