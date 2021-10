Likely due to its bloody, war-torn past, San Antonio is home to several haunted hotels: the Emily Morgan and the Menger, to name a couple. The Crockett Hotel, located just 18 steps from the Alamo, can also be added to the list. Guests have reported all sorts of strange occurrences, including seeing the uniform-clad apparitions of soldiers who fought in the infamous Battle of the Alamo. Even if you don’t see a ghost, this historic, beautifully renovated hotel is still worth staying the night in.

TEXAS STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO