MATCHDAY: Barcelona looks to end 3-match winless run

By The Associated Press
 7 days ago

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. In turmoil after three consecutive matches without a win in all competitions, Barcelona hosts Levante in the Spanish league. Coach Ronaldo Koeman is under added pressure and remains at odds with club president Joan Laporta and even some of his players. The Dutch coach will not be on the bench after receiving a two-match ban for being sent off after complaining with the fourth official at the end of the 0-0 draw at Cádiz on Thursday. The Catalan club sits in eighth place, eight points behind leader Real Madrid with two games in hand. Fourth-placed Real Sociedad hosts Elche, while Rayo Vallecano, off to a good start back in the first division, welcomes Cádiz. Last-placed Getafe visits Real Betis.

