Evans secured five of nine targets for 75 yards and two touchdowns in the Buccaneers' 48-25 win over the Falcons on Sunday. After mostly being left out of the fun in a wild Week 1 win over the Cowboys, Evans bounced back to pace the Buccaneers in receptions, receiving yards and targets Sunday. He also made his first two end-zone visits of the season, notching one- and three-yard touchdown receptions in the second and third quarters, respectively. Evans unsurprisingly confirmed his lackluster Week 1 showing was nothing for fantasy managers to be overly concerned with, but he'll have the unenviable task of facing Jalen Ramsey and the rest of his Rams secondary mates on the road in Week 3.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO